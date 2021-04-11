Months after Olivia Rodrigo's song "Drivers License" became a big hit, the singer took to Instagram to share the cold hard reality of actually having your drivers license -- parking tickets.

The 18-year-old High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star posted a snapshot of her red and white City of Los Angeles Parking Violation envelope on her Instagram story on Sunday .

"Damn this driving s**t isn’t all fun and games," Rodrigo wrote alongside the pic.

While she didn't specify what, exactly, she got the parking ticket for, it's clear she's at least making the best of what is always an annoying experience.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo will likely have little trouble covering the cost, considering the massive success of her hit single "Drivers License," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 -- a first for a solo female artist's debut single!

Check out the video below to hear more about the powerful tune and its record-smashing success for the young songstress.

