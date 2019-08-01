Duane "Dog" Chapman is furiously calling out those responsible for the burglary of his Colorado merchandise store, which he owned with late wife Beth Chapman.

ET has learned that the store was broken into late Thursday afternoon and now cops are on the hunt for the suspect or suspects.

Edgewater, Colorado Police public information officer Bob Brink tells ET that on July 30, Edgewater officers were dispatched to Dog Corp on a suspicious incident, where they were informed that there was damage to the front door of the store.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, a representative from Dog Corp. called Edgewater Police and reported there was missing merchandise and other items of personal value.

The Edgewater Police Department is currently investigating the incident and following up on leads. Police are asking anyone with information, possible cell phone video, or business that have cameras that might have captured any activity to call the Edgewater Police Department.

Brink tells ET that detectives will be back on the scene on Friday, canvassing the area for any leads. Brink adds that they have stepped up police patrols in the area.

Dog took to Twitter to address the burglary at the store, which primarily sells merchandise related to the Chapmans and their reality TV series, Dog the Bounty Hunter.

"The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead," he wrote. "LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FOR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!!"

In addition, the Chapman family released a statement to ET.

“The official Dog and Beth merchandise store was robbed on Thursday. Not only did the thieves take thousands of dollars of clothing, these criminals took priceless personal belongings of our beloved Beth, including tributes to her kindly left by our amazing fans," the family said. "We are working with our friends in law enforcement to find these perpetrators, and are offering a cash reward to anyone who provides information about their identity. To who ever did this, you better watch out. Dog is coming for you."

According to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, an employee of Chapman's stopped by the Edgewater, Colorado merchandise store to get some work done and upon entering immediately realized the store had been ransacked.

“The thieves not only took new merchandise but they took items that personally belonged to Beth," said the source, who also claims the items of Beth’s that were stolen included some of her bounty-hunting gear. "Mementos that were part of a makeshift memorial [inside the store] were also taken."

The source tells ET that the damage that was done is in the thousands.

“Dog is devastated," the source added. "He’s distraught."

ET spoke with Chapman last month, shortly after his wife's memorial, where he opened up about how difficult it's been to get back to his routine without the love of his life.

"I haven't gotten past the place where I'm [not] putting a pillow where she was and covering it up," Duane told ET's Kevin Frazier during an intimate sit-down at his Colorado home. "And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn't register that [it] ain't her. I'm still there."

