Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Reveals He's Getting Married to Francie Frane Next Month
Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman and Francie Frane on Their Unexpected Love S…
’90 Day Fiancé’s Darcey and Stacey Reveal Their Natural Gray Hai…
Karen Gillan on Filming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ With ‘Mad Profe…
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell on Making Their Red Carpet De…
‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Todd and Julie Talk Legal Battles and Ref…
Common on ‘Never Have I Ever’ and Finding Love With Tiffany Hadd…
Kit Harington on 'Modern Love,' Fatherhood and Never Leaving 'Ga…
Chance the Rapper on His New Concert Film and Kanye West’s ‘Raw’…
Val Kilmer's Kids Mercedes and Jack on Their Dad's Legacy and Br…
Mena Suvari on Sharing Past Abuse, Drug Use and More Challenges …
Joanna and Chip Gaines Want Fans to Fall in Love With New Stars …
Lala Kent Denies Shading Megan Fox, Explains Instagram That Spar…
Backstage With Florida Georgia Line and Famous Friends at Their …
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Two New Boys Go on Tropical Dates -- W…
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Korey Goes on a Date With Three New Is…
Suni Lee's Young Fan Gets Emotional as He Meets the Gold Medalist
'Love Is Blind': Jessica Says Amber and Barnett Blocked Her on S…
Rihanna ‘Madly in Love’ With A$AP Rocky, Kourtney and Travis Pac…
‘Jungle Cruise’ Co-Stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on Their…
Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman and Francie Frane are getting ready to say "I do" -- and it's all happening next month!
The 68-year-old reality star made the revelation during his guest appearance on the Two Guys From Hollywood podcast on Tuesday, excitedly telling co-hosts Alan Nevins and Joey Santo, "I'm getting married, and you're invited."
"We went to the venue, picked it out yesterday, looked at it. Man it costs a lot to get married, my God!" he revealed. "Anyway, yes, September 2 [is the wedding date]."
Duane was previously married to Beth Chapman for 13 years, up until her death due to cancer in June 2019. He proposed to Francie in May 2020, shortly after the two first met and bonded over their tragic losses. At the time, Francie was also grieving her husband, Bob, who died of cancer just six months before Beth.
"Francie's husband passed away over three years ago, Beth passed away over two years ago, and I felt very bad about even wanting to have someone else after Beth," Dog admitted. "And then when I went to the Bible, Genesis, and found out how Adam got Eve, as I was going to find the exact story, I saw the scripture that says, 'God does not want a man to be alone.' That he knows we need a companion, whether we're a man or a woman."
While speaking to ET last September, Duane opened up about how Francie helped him heal from Beth's death, while also giving him another chance at love and marriage. Duane said that he and Francie bonded over their tumultuous situations, and that he "knew right away this was love."
"We understood the pain that the other one was feeling and [in] those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up," Francie added. "We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling. We were able to walk alongside each other through the pain and heartbreak and it brought us together in this amazing way."
Hear more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Dog the Bounty Hunter and Fiancée Share Their ‘Miracle’ Love Story
Dog the Bounty Hunter Is ‘Sad’ on First Wedding Anniversary Since Wife Beth Chapman’s Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter Is Engaged 10 Months After Beth Chapman's Death