Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Dune.

Frank Herbert's seminal -- and notoriously difficult to adapt -- novel is making its way to the big screen once again courtesy of Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, and on Wednesday, Warner Bros. unveiled the first trailer for Dune.

The space opera centers on Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young nobleman forced to relocate with his parents (Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson) to the desert planet Arrakis -- the most dangerous planet in the universe, better known as Dune.

"You inherit too much power. You have proven you can rule yourself, now you must learn to rule others," the Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling) tells Paul in the trailer. "Something none of your ancestors learned."

"My father rules an entire planet," Paul objects.

"He's losing it," says Gaius Helen Mohiam.

On Arrakis, House Atreides is tasked with overseeing the harvest of a precious spice possessing untold power -- capable of extending human life and enhancing prescient abilities -- while fending off royal rivals and giant carnivorous sandworms.

"I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer," Chalamet's Paul says, quoting directing from Herbert's text. "Where the fear is gone, only I will remain."

Dune's absurdly stacked cast also includes Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Zendaya and Sharon Duncan-Brewster, all of whom virtually assembled for a trailer launch event hosted by Stephen Colbert and revealed why the movie is "more relevant than ever." Watch the trailer above.

Dune is in theaters Dec. 18.

