'Dungeons & Dragons' Gag Reel: Watch Chris Pine and the Cast Break on Set (Exclusive)
Proving just how fun it must have been to be on the set of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and others from the cast are seen breaking character on set in ET's exclusive debut of the film's gag reel.
In one shot, Rodriguez accidentally hits co-star Justice Smith with a prop, prompting a fit full of laughter. And in another, Pine struggles to get through his lines before the cast quickly falls apart.
The behind-the-scenes video definitely captures the film's meta take on the wildly popular role-playing game that it was adapted from.
Ahead of its theatrical release, Pine described Dungeons & Dragons, which was co-written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, as an "incredibly fun" experience.
"I think it's Game of Thrones meets Princess Bride, with a little bit of Spinal Tap," Pine said. "It has a really buoyant, joyful, fun energy to it."
"It's, like, a huge respect for the spirit of the thing," Regé-Jean Page added at the time. "The idea that joy and humor and chaos, that is every campaign that I've ever been a part of, is hugely important to me."
Now, thanks to the gag reel and other special features, fans get to dive deeper into the humor and adventure of the fantasy role-playing world when the movie is available on home release.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is available to buy or rent on Digital starting May 2 before arriving on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 30.
