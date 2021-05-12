Duran Duran, BTS and More to Perform at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Duran Duran will be making their performance debut at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The British pop-rock sensation will take the BBMA stage for the very first time, with a remote performance from London, England.

Duran Duran will perform their brand-new, soon-to-be-revealed song, and will be joined by Blur’s Graham Coxon.

The group has had 21 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, including "Hungry Like the Wolf," "Rio," "Ordinary World" and "I Don't Want Your Love." Their most recent studio album, 2015's Paper Gods, debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 and marked their highest charting album since 1993.

In addition to Duran Duran, BTS will also be taking the stage at the BBMAs. The K-pop group will be performing the world television debut of their English-language single, "Butter," at the awards show, remotely from Korea.

The Billboard Music Awards' official Instagram account teased the supergroup's performance via Instagram on Tuesday.

"Are you ready?! the world tv debut of @bts.bighitofficial’s BUTTER will be at the #BBMAs !!! don't miss it Sunday, may 23 at 8ET/5PT on NBC. #BTS_Butter," they captioned the video montage of BTS' music videos and 2020 Billboard Music Awards performance.

The K-pop superstars also shared the news on their Instagram Story.

BTS is up for four awards at this year's show, including top duo/group, top song sales artist, top social artist and top-selling song for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, "Dynamite." The band last performed the track at the awards show in 2020, remotely from South Korea.

BTS could also win their fifth consecutive award in the top social category, which is voted on by the fans.

Other performers include The Weeknd and Icon Award recipient Pink. It was also announced on Tuesday that Drake will be receiving the Artist of the Decade Award at the awards show.

Hosted by Nick Jonas, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT

Drake to Receive Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 BBMAs

The Weeknd to Perform at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Pink to Be Honored With ICON Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

2020 Billboard Music Awards: BTS, John Legend, Demi Lovato and More Must-See Moments! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery