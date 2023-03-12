Dwayne Johnson Reveals Heartwarming Way He's Honoring His Daughters at 2023 Oscars
Representing his daughters on Hollywood's biggest night. Dwayne Johnson walked the carpet at the 95th Oscars on Sunday, and proved how great a dad he really is.
The celebrated action star -- and father of three -- spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and opened up about the special details on his stunning Oscars ensemble.
"This is ballet pink, Dolce & Gabbana," Johnson said of his perfectly tailored tuxedo, before showing a gorgeous flower embellishment on his lapel.
"In Polynesian, there's a term we have, 'puamana,' it means 'strength of a flower,'" Johnson explained with a smile. "So this represents my daughters."
Johnson is dad to three daughters -- including 21-year-old Ava, from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia -- as well as 7-year-old Jasmine and 4-year-old Tia, whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian.
While speaking with ET, Johnson waved over his friend and Jungle Cruise co-star, Emily Blunt, who adorably crashed his interview to exchange some playful banter.
"They were just asking me, who's the most talented, most brilliant actor you've ever worked with, I said you," Johnson said.
"That's so nice," Blunt replied, joking, "Have you worked with any other actresses?"
"Not that I care about, after you, no," Johnson said laughing.
Johnson and Blunt both served as presenters for the first award of the night, Best Animated Feature, following host Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue.
The 2023 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage and the full list of winners.
