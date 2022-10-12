Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's young daughters are loving him as Black Adam. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Johnson at the Black Adam premiere, where he shared how his girls reacted to his superhero costume and teased the surprise appearance from another DC Universe favorite that has fans even more excited for the highly anticipated film.

"They absolutely love it, and I got little ones, they're six and four, and even though I can't show them the entire movie, I'm gonna show them some of it," Johnson said of his daughters, Tiana and Jasmine, who he shares with wife Lauren Hashian. Johnson is also dad to Simone, 21, from his marriage to his Seven Bucks Productions partner, Dany Garcia.

He continued, "They just know that something special is happening, and Daddy -- this is like in our family, and there's Black Adam everywhere you turn in our household, so, I can't wait to show them."

Tiana and Jasmine won't be the only ones in for a surprise when they watch Black Adam, fans of the DC Universe will be as well, after Johnson revealed that Henry Cavill is reprising his role as Superman in the film.

"Here's what I can tell you, the whole goal and initiative of Black Adam, was to build out the DC universe by introducing not only Black Adam, but the entire JSA (Justice Society of America) -- five, five superhero characters, new superhero characters in one movie," the former WWE star shared.

"And also, I have been saying all along, there's an ethos that we have at Seven Bucks Productions -- myself, my co-founder Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia, and that is, we always put the fans first, the audience comes first, so, for years audiences have been so passionate and vocal about -- we've established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet, but the fans have been so passionate about as we have been, where is the most unstoppable force in the universe, where is he?" Johnson explained.

Black Adam isn't just a 15-year dream for Johnson, it's also the first-ever feature film to explore the story of this superhero, following Adam nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods -- and imprisoned just as quickly -- as he's freed from his earthly tomb and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

And it's something he and his production partners have fought hard for.

He added, "Well, just like I fought hard for Black Adam for fifteen years, Dany has been fighting for six years, Hiram has been fighting for six years, fifteen years -- we've all been fighting for this moment, so, I will say this: 'Welcome home.'"

Catch Johnson, Cavill and more when Black Adam hits theaters Oct. 21.

