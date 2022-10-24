Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising Teenage Dream to Kelly Clarkson
Dwayne Johnson had his sights set on the honky-tonk! In a new video from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Adam star revealed one of his career goals prior to stepping into the wrestling ring and on the big screen.
"At one time, when I was 15 and hanging out in Nashville, hanging out in bars -- which I shouldn’t have been doing -- but I was already 6’4", 220 with a mustache," the 50-year-old told Clarkson. "My dream was that I was going to be a country singer, that was my dream."
Johnson revealed that he used the streets of downtown Nashville to walk around and sing with the hope of being discovered for a record deal.
"I would kind of like walk the streets hoping that someone would be like, ‘Oh, what do you do? You should come and sing.’ But that didn’t happen for me," he quipped.
Johnson shared that he's always loved country music, and the late country music icon, Loretta Lynn.
"I loved Loretta Lynn, I really did," he shared with Clarkson. "And I loved her growing up. And I grew up on country music, traditional country music like, 'Three Chords and the Truth,' tin fiddle, steel guitar kind of country."
Johnson had the chance to show the world just how much he loved Lynn -- and that his dreams in country music weren't too far off. Last week, during the show, the former WWE champion sang alongside Clarkson.
The duo performed Lynn’s 1967 hit, "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)."
Clarkson took the lead, but Johnson was right at home -- and in the pocket -- as he joined her for the first chorus, ahead of singing the second verse of the song that tells the story of a woman who turns down her lover's advances after a night of drinking.
Clarkson and Johnson’s tribute came almost two weeks after Lynn’s death at the age of 90.
