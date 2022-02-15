Dwayne Johnson Sends Love to Tyrese Gibson After Death of His Mom

Dwayne Johnson is showing his Fast & Furious co-star, Tyrese Gibson, some love after the death of his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson.

Tyrese took to Instagram Monday to reveal that his mother had died following a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

The 43-year-old singer and actor shared a tearful video of him holding on to his mother's hand as he tearfully said his goodbyes.

In the caption, he thanked everyone who had been praying for his mother's recovery and said that he and his family are "broken and just can't believe this."

"So so sorry about this brother," Johnson wrote in part. "She was so proud of all you are and have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family."

While the actors had previously feuded over Johnson's decision to make the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, which Tyrese claims delayed the release of the Fast franchise's ninth film, in 20020, he revealed that he and "The Rock" have "peaced up" following their feud.

"Me and The Rock peaced up, by the way. We talked for, like, four hours about three weeks ago," he said during an appearance on Stir Crazy With Josh Horowitz, adding that their conversation was "great."

Johnson was one of many celebs, friends and fans to lend their support to the singer and actor, including Tyrese's Baby Boy co-star, Snoop Dogg, who lost his mother in October.

"Stay strong I’ll come c u this week if u like to pray with u and hug u🌹🙏🏾💖," Snoop commented.

Nicole Scherzinger offered her prayers for Tyrese and his family as well, telling her longtime friend, "I'm so so so sorry."

"Omg my heart just cries for you and your family right now. Praying peace and strength and comfort for you dear friend and brother in Christ 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽♥️♥️♥️♥️I’m so so so sorry. Our Heavenly Father has her now," she wrote.

Saxophonist Kenny G also lent his support to Tyrese, playing a soothing melody, live on FaceTime, for his mother while she was still fighting for her life in the hospital.

"Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody………. I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies….," Tyrese wrote following the announcement of his mother's death.

Tyrese had been asking his fans for prayers for his mother throughout her hospitalization. He first shared on Instagram that she was in a coma and hospitalized in the ICU on Feb. 5.

"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," he wrote. "I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I'm there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this…"

He later shared that he received heartbreaking news upon arriving at the hospital.

"The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there's pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around," he wrote. "I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him…. You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him…… Ha paused and couldn't respond…!!"

"Keep fighting mother………," he wrote. "Please mother, we need You……."

In the days leading up to his mother's death, Tyrese continued to post photos along with continued messages of gratitude as he thanked his loved ones and his fans for their support.

