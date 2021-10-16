Dwayne Johnson Shares Epic 'Black Adam' First Look and Scene During DC FanDome
Say hello to Black Adam!
Dwayne Johnson shared the epic first look at The Man in Black during Saturday's DC FanDome. The actor took to social media to post a four-minute video with behind the scenes footage, interviews and a scene from the upcoming super villain flick.
"Ladies & gents…Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look. He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change," the actor wrote. "He is #BLACKADAM"
Pierce Brosnan, who portrays Dr. Fate, kicks off the clip by sharing how he's done James Bond films, "but nothing compares to this." Noah Centineo, who plays the superhero Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell, who takes on the role of Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge, who is Hawkman, also appear in the clip, showing a sneak peek at their characters' suits.
Johnson then takes over, explaining how Black Adam is in the post-production process and has some of the biggest action sequences that he has ever been a part of. He then sets up the opening shot.
In the DC Universe, Black Adam is one of the primary antagonists who Shazam often squares off against. With Black Adam coming out a year before Shazam! Fury of the Gods, this film could potentially be setting Johnson's Black Adam up as the big bad of this particular corner of the DC Extended Universe.
The Rock previously told ET that he got in "the best shape" of his career to portray the DC anti-hero. See more in the video below.
Black Adam arrives in theaters on July 29, 2022.
