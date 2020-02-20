Style

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Launches Collection with Major Activewear Brand

By Amy Lee‍
If there's one star who knows what makes good activewear, it's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The super fit former wrestler-turned-action star has once again teamed up with Under Armour on a new collection of activewear for his collaboration with the brand, Project Rock. 

Designed for those who work the hardest at the gym, the latest range features the brand's innovative UA Charged Cotton, which has the comfortable feel of natural cotton yet has more stretch and dries faster. The new styles include items for men, women and youth, including a new colorway of the popular PR2 Training Shoe with HOVR. 

On Thursday morning, Johnson posted clips of the collection's campaign launch video on his Instagram. 

Johnson stars in the campaign, in which he can be seen rocking the new pieces while doing intense workouts in the gym. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, an ambassador of the brand, is also featured. 

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from Johnson's latest collection with Under Armour, ahead. 

UA Project Rock 2 Men's Training Shoes
Under Armour
Under Armour UA Project Rock 2
Under Armour
UA Project Rock 2 Men's Training Shoes
Under Armour

Project Rock Charged Cotton
Under Armour
Under Armour Project Rock Charged Cotton
Under Armour
Project Rock Charged Cotton
Under Armour

Project Rock Terry
Under Armour
Under Armour Project Rock Terry
Under Armour
Project Rock Terry
Under Armour

UA Project Rock 2 Women's Training Shoes
Under Armour
Under Armour UA Project Rock 2 Women's Training Shoes
Under Armour
UA Project Rock 2 Women's Training Shoes
Under Armour

Project Rock Armour Mid Crossback Warrior
Under Armour
Under Armour Project Rock Armour Mid Crossback Warrior
Under Armour
Project Rock Armour Mid Crossback Warrior
Under Armour

Project Rock HeatGear Armour Warrior Ankle Crop
Under Armour
Under Armour Project Rock HeatGear Armour Warrior Ankle Crop
Under Armour
Project Rock HeatGear Armour Warrior Ankle Crop
Under Armour

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

