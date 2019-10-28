Things are about to get spooky on Dancing With the Stars, and Entertainment Tonight is giving you a firsthand look at what's to come on Halloween Night!

Lauren Alaina, who is competing with pro Gleb Savchenko, exclusively invited ET to the Los Angeles set of the dance competition show, where she gave us a tour of the wardrobe department during one of her fittings, including a sneak peek at the amazing costumes the stars will be wearing for the Halloween-themed episode.

"I dress up more than anyone I know," the 24-year-old singer explained. "I will dress up for any holiday. I literally am obsessed with it! I throw themed parties all the time, even when it's not Halloween, so I am in my element this week!"

"I'm so excited. I'm literally freaking out," she added. "I was looking forward to this week the whole time. Halloween night is going to be my night."

For past Halloween-themed events and shows, Alaina has dressed up as everyone from Beyonce in Austin Powers to Ariel in The Little Mermaid to the Spice Girls with her band. Now, for DWTS, she and Savchenko will be performing an Argentine Tango dressed in costume.

While she couldn't reveal too much about their routine, she teased that she gets "to do some really fun things during the dance."

"My costume this week is spooky and kinda risque," she added, before showing us the costume. "It's Dancing With the Stars. They're putting me in all kinds of stuff!"

Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Monday for the full interview, including a closer look at the costumes and how Alaina has gained a newfound confidence after losing over 25 pounds since the beginning of the competition.

In the meantime, see more teases from the Dancing With the Stars Instagram account, before Halloween Night airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC:

