'DWTS' Pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Reveal When They're Planning to Have Kids (Exclusive)

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are loving life as newlyweds

The Dancing With the Stars duo, who tied the knot in March, invited ET exclusively inside their Los Angeles home, where they gushed about married life and what it's been like renovating their new digs.

"We're the perfect team because he's the getting dirty one. Sasha's definitely the handiest, he's the project manager," Slater said, telling ET's Keltie Knight that they're in the middle of working on a new roof. "He's really good at that. I'm honestly pretty terrible. I just like all the design aspect -- he's the one that gets it done."

"We love real estate," she added, giving us a tour of one of her favorite items in the home, their Samsung fridge. "I'm trying to go for my real estate license in California. It's a lot of work and because I've been so busy [with DWTS], it's just like getting home and getting into a book is difficult. But I travel a lot, so I read it on my phone, so fingers crossed I'll take the test soon. Hopefully it works!"

Despite making changes to the home they purchased two years ago, Slater, 29, and Farber, 34, both agree that not much has changed in their personal lives since saying "I do" ... in a good way!

"The second I saw her I fell in love with her," gushed Farber. "And I love her more every day."

"I think that so far we've learned... just being grateful for each other every day, just appreciating what the other one does," Slater added. "And that its different from ourselves and we bring something different to the table. If you always wake up and you are grateful and respect your partner, I think that is a big thing."

With so much love in the air, do the two have any plans to have kids in the near future?

"I think kids is going to be soon, hopefully," the blonde beauty revealed, as her hubby joked he would "be a dad right now" if he had the chance.

"2019," Slater hinted. "I love kids. I am a twin myself. I would love twins. I think that would be the best present ever."

But for now, Ruby, the adorable rescue dog they share, is their "fur baby." The pooch even has her own Instagram, boasting over 19,000 followers.

