Dwyane Wade says he "appreciated" Mike Tyson defending his family. In an interview with Central Ave on Friday, the NBA star opened up about how Tyson spoke up against rapper Boosie Badazz's transphobic comments about Wade's daughter.

"I actually talked to Mike about that early in the pandemic," Wade said. "We had a conversation. I appreciated from a standpoint of, you know, Mike is someone who has never tried to be perfect. He is someone who has learned from this journey of life."

"He’s so smart. He is so educated and knowledgeable about life," he added. "For him to be able to drop that nugget on the world, to me, it was great to hear him say that."

Tyson called out Boosie during an episode of his Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast after the rapper made transphobic comments about Zaya earlier this summer. Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, introduced Zaya to the world in February.

"I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it's a child," Boosie said on the podcast. "That's really why I got offended."

"What happened to you that you think that you’re somebody that can comment on somebody’s life?" Tyson eventually asked, as Boosie tried to defend himself.

Wade said on Friday that he knows everyone has “their own journey towards accepting things.”

"I've never came out and said anything to anybody that feels a certain way about me or someone else in my family and my loved ones,” he said. "They don’t know us. They don’t know our heart. They definitely don’t know Zaya. So, all I do is what my mama say, 'Just pray for them.'"

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Hits Her First Red Carpet Since Coming Out



