Dylan O'Brien may have a new woman in his life. On Thursday, the 31-year-old actor was spotted holding hands with Rachael Lange, a 25-year-old New York-based model.

The pair were seen amid the menswear portion of Paris Fashion Week. O'Brien and Lange attended Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show on Thursday and were captured on video holding hands as they entered the venue.

O'Brien sported a collared shirt underneath a sweater and coat, which he paired with gray slacks and light sneakers. For her part, Lange wore knee-high black boots, along with dark pants and a light blazer.

While O'Brien was professionally photographed inside the event, Lange was not.

In a New Year's Eve TikTok, Lange looked back on her year, writing that she felt her "heart open again" during 2022. She added that, on her 25th birthday, which fell on Christmas day, she "felt the most loved and cared for."

O'Brien had a years-long relationship with Britt Robertson after they met on the set of the 2012 flick, The First Time. Their romance reportedly came to an end in 2018, and O'Brien has stayed mum about his private life ever since.

