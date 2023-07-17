Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Get Married in Hungary: Report

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are married! Over the weekend, Bors Online, a Hungarian news outlet, reported that the 30-year-old actor and the 29-year-old model tied the knot in her native country. ET has reached out to Sprouse and Palvin's reps for comment.

The outlet obtained pics of what appeared to be Palvin in her wedding gown and a dramatic veil. The shots were taken at a church outside Budapest, the outlet said.

Photos of the ceremony also surfaced online giving fans a better look at the bride's complete look, as well as Sprouse's classic black suit.

In one shot, Sprouse's twin brother and best man, Cole Sprouse, can be seen standing in the background as the happy couple makes their way down the aisle.

The apparent wedding ceremony came nearly four months after a source told ET that Sprouse and Palvin, who began dating in 2018, were engaged.

"They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy," the source said. "They're always very in love with one another and by each other's sides, but they're even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together."

The pair themselves didn't confirm their engagement until June, revealing to V Magazine that Sprouse had popped the question back in September 2022.

"There's a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency, which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent," Sprouse said. "... We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about the aspect of our engagement."

Palvin went on to tell the outlet about her and Sprouse's plan to marry in Hungary.

"I'm excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way," she said. "I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me."

Sprouse added that the wedding would be a big event "with both of our parents meeting for the first time, too."

"I think it's exciting for me, not only because I love the kind of historical traditions of the event, but because, Cole, we came from a very small family unit," Sprouse said. "Barbara, on the other hand, has quite a large family unit. They look at her like their princess and I think it's going to be a really special moment to see them all reacting to that amidst their traditions. I'm excited for that aspect of it and I'm excited for you guys to see what Barbara has shown me in Hungary, which is a beautiful country."

