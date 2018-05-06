Ed Sheeran Celebrates One Full Year of Not Smoking!

Congrats to Ed Sheeran for making it an entire year without smoking!

The 27-year-old "Shape of You" singer announced the milestone on Instagram on Saturday with a short note.

"Celebrating one year being a non-smoker today," he wrote on Instagram.

Sheeran has previously described his struggles with smoking and drinking, telling Ellen Degeneres on her show in 2015 that at one point he had quit both for a year."

"It was like a routine," he told Ellen at the time. "I'd do a sound check, have a cigarette, do a gig, have a cigarette, have food, have a cigarette."

He told her at the time that he had stopped smoking for a week and a half.

"It was cold turkey. I realized I'd been smoking for 10 years and that's bad," he told DeGeneres. "I started smoking when I was younger and I'd always say, 'I'm going to quit, I'm going to quit...' Then when it got to 10 years I was like, I'm probably getting to the point of no return here."

But in 2017, Sheeran began talking more and more about making big changes and adopting a healthier lifestyle. Particularly as he grew closer with his then-girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, even going so far as to talk about having children together. And this January, the childhood friends announced that they were getting married.

Congratulations to the talented singer, and here's to hoping for healthier times ahead!

