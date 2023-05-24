Ed Sheeran had a perfect surprise for a group of high school band students!

Last week, the 32-year-old GRAMMY-winning musician stopped by band practice for students of Blake High School and Middleton High School in Tampa, Florida. As the members of the high school marching band were practicing his hit, "Eyes Closed," the singer walked in playing the guitar to their delight.

After the students finished their performance -- and let out a few screams -- Sheeran informed them that he was gifting the music program guitars, and he would be providing them each with tickets to his sold-out concert at Raymond James Stadium.

The students were also in for an additional treat as the singer performed a few songs, including "Perfect," which got some students emotional. During his visit, Sheeran also took pictures and signed autographs with students.

In one very special moment, the singer joined a group of students playing acoustic guitars and singing "Photograph."

Sheeran celebrated the moment with a video shared on his Instagram.

"Surprised the kids at Middleton high school in Tampa today with some free @sheeranguitars and tickets to tomorrows show. What a great afternoon, such talented lovely kids. Enjoy the show ! @sheeranguitars now on USA Amazon store x," the "Sum of It All" star wrote.

The Hillsborough County Public School official Facebook page also shared the moment, and gave the singer a special shout-out.

"Times forever frozen still for a group of Middleton and Blake High School students that were surprised today by Grammy Award winner and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran," the post read. "Not only did he play a few of his songs, but he also donated some guitars and gave all the students tickets to his concert tomorrow night at Raymond James Stadium. Thank you Ed Sheeran for stopping by and supporting our students!"

Sheeran -- who recently won his highly publicized copyright trial -- is currently on his sold-out world tour in support of his latest album, Subtract (-).

RELATED CONTENT:

Ed Sheeran Brings Out Luke Combs for Surprise Duet at 2023 ACM Awards

Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Trial -- Read His Full Statement

Ed Sheeran Misses Grandmother's Funeral to Attend Copyright Trial

Ed Sheeran Wins $100 Million Copyright Case This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery