Ed Sheeran Drops in on High School Band Practice -- and the Students' Reactions Are Perfect
'Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All' Official Trailer
Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez React to Dwayne Johnson's 'Fas…
'The Voice': Why Blake Shelton Wants Lowkey Celebration With Gwe…
‘The Voice’: Gina Miles on ‘Crazy’ Win and Words From Niall Hora…
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shuts Down Concerns He's Near Death Follow…
Johnny Depp Doesn’t Feel Boycotted by Hollywood After Receiving …
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Reveals She's Back Singing in NY…
‘Fubar’: How Arnold Schwarzenegger Got Ready for Stunts and Why …
Blake Shelton's 'The Voice' Farewell: Adam Levine Returns and Ni…
'The Voice' Finale: Watch Sorelle, Gina Miles, NOIVAS, Grace Wes…
Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Split Afte…
'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals Where She Stands With Joe and Me…
'FBI' Star Zeeko Zaki Spills on Proposing to Girlfriend Renee Mo…
Niall Horan on Missing Blake Shelton After ‘The Voice’ Season 23…
'Vanderpump Rules': Raquel Leviss Is Not Pregnant (Exclusive)
'Selling Sunset’: Bre Tiesi on Son Legendary’s 1st Birthday and …
Lisa Vanderpump Didn’t Think ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Would Get T…
Behati Prinsloo Shares Glimpse of Baby No. 3 as Adam Levine Kick…
'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Shares What Ended Her Relati…
Ed Sheeran had a perfect surprise for a group of high school band students!
Last week, the 32-year-old GRAMMY-winning musician stopped by band practice for students of Blake High School and Middleton High School in Tampa, Florida. As the members of the high school marching band were practicing his hit, "Eyes Closed," the singer walked in playing the guitar to their delight.
After the students finished their performance -- and let out a few screams -- Sheeran informed them that he was gifting the music program guitars, and he would be providing them each with tickets to his sold-out concert at Raymond James Stadium.
The students were also in for an additional treat as the singer performed a few songs, including "Perfect," which got some students emotional. During his visit, Sheeran also took pictures and signed autographs with students.
In one very special moment, the singer joined a group of students playing acoustic guitars and singing "Photograph."
Sheeran celebrated the moment with a video shared on his Instagram.
"Surprised the kids at Middleton high school in Tampa today with some free @sheeranguitars and tickets to tomorrows show. What a great afternoon, such talented lovely kids. Enjoy the show ! @sheeranguitars now on USA Amazon store x," the "Sum of It All" star wrote.
The Hillsborough County Public School official Facebook page also shared the moment, and gave the singer a special shout-out.
"Times forever frozen still for a group of Middleton and Blake High School students that were surprised today by Grammy Award winner and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran," the post read. "Not only did he play a few of his songs, but he also donated some guitars and gave all the students tickets to his concert tomorrow night at Raymond James Stadium. Thank you Ed Sheeran for stopping by and supporting our students!"
Sheeran -- who recently won his highly publicized copyright trial -- is currently on his sold-out world tour in support of his latest album, Subtract (-).
RELATED CONTENT:
Ed Sheeran Brings Out Luke Combs for Surprise Duet at 2023 ACM Awards
Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Trial -- Read His Full Statement
Ed Sheeran Misses Grandmother's Funeral to Attend Copyright Trial
Related Gallery