Edd Byrnes, 'Grease' and '77 Sunset Strip' Star, Dead at 87

Edd Byrnes, who rose to fame starring in movies like Grease and TV shows like 77 Sunset Strip, has died. He was 87.

The actor's son, Logan Byrnes, confirmed the tragic news via Twitter on Thursday.

"It is with profound sadness and grief that I share with you the passing of my father Edd Byrnes," he wrote. "He was an amazing man and one of my best friends."

CBS via Getty Images

Logan also shared the following press statement:

"Edd Byrnes, an American actor who rose to stardom in the popular television series 77 Sunset Strip, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 8 2020 at his home in Santa Monica, California, of natural causes at the age of 87.

His is the story of an ambitious young kid who in his early 20s, drove out to Hollywood from New York City with a few hundred dollars and a dream of making it big in the entertainment business.

He soon landed a starring role on the wildly successful and groundbreaking TV series 77 Sunset Strip as the cool talking 'Koozie.' He went on to star in dozens of motion pictures and television series popular around the world, including the suave and debonaire 'Vince Fontaine' in Grease.

As a tribute to his enduring celebrity and his iconic 'Kookie' character, he ranked No. 5 in TV Guide's list of 'TV's 25 Greatest Teen Idols.' He also earned a gold record for the song 'Kookie Kookie Lend Me Your Comb.'"

See the full post below, followed by tribute posts from fans on Twitter:

Edd Byrnes, best known as Vince Fontaine, the sleazy announcer in Grease who hits on Marty Maraschino, has died at age 86. In memory, watch him execute this astonishing front handspring flip into the shot, catch a mic, and keep going. (From @bkassoy: https://t.co/i2j4m9J2pG) pic.twitter.com/N9TiZEMvZN — Simon Houpt (@simonhoupt) January 9, 2020

Edd Byrnes, who starred in films such as Darby's Rangers, Yellowstone Kelly and played Vince Fontaine in Grease, has died at the age of 87. RIP Edd ❤ pic.twitter.com/Xn0IDcrV9T — ClassicActorsOfHollywood (@CAOH110291) January 9, 2020

For me Edd Byrnes was the first teen idol of television. He was enormously popular and likeable with that magic comb as his prop. — Allan Johnson (@allanjohnson14) January 9, 2020

Related Gallery