Eddie Hassell, 'Surface' Actor, Shot and Killed in Texas

Eddie Hassell, an actor who starred in the TV series Surface and appeared in Devious Maids, has been killed, according to multiple reports. He was 30. ET has reached out to Hassell's rep for comment.

ET has learned Hassell died Sunday morning. The actor was fatally shot during an apparent carjacking in Texas, his rep told TMZ.

The actor, who was born in Corsicana, Texas in July 1990, was best known for his recurring role as Phil Nance on the NBC mystery drama Surface, and for his role as Eddie Suarez on the Lifetime drama Devious Maids, as well as his performance in the acclaimed 2010 drama film The Kids Are Alright.

Additional film and TV credits include roles in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Southland, Bones, Longmire and 2012. His most recent credits came in 2017.

According to Hassell's rep, police are still investigating his death. ET will continue to update as information becomes available.

