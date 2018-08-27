Eddie Murphy Expecting Baby No. 10!

Eddie Murphy is going to be a dad for the 10th time!

The 57-year-old actor is expecting his second child with his longtime girlfriend, Paige Butcher, 39, his rep confirms to ET. The baby is due in December. Rumors first sparked the couple was expecting after Butcher was photographed with a sizable baby bump last week.

This will be the second child for Butcher, who also shares 2-year-old daughter Izzy with Murphy. The comedian, meanwhile, is parents to eight other children from four previous relationships.

Murphy welcomed his first child, son Eric, with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely in 1989. His second child, son Christian, was born to ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood in 1990. He and his ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell, share five children together: Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella. The Shrek star is also dad to 11-year-old daughter Angel with Spice Girl Mel B.

Butcher and Murphy have been dating since 2012. The actor gushed about fatherhood in a 2016 interview with ET, joking that while his oldest child was nearing 30, his adult children were “grown,” not “old.”

"None of my children are gray and balding,” he cracked, before explaining how he’s raised kids for the last three decades. “It’s just pretty natural. It’s a natural thing.”

"The brightest part of my life is my kids," Murphy continued. "My relationship with them, and my world revolves around them -- even the old, gray bald ones," he teased.

