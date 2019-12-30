Eddie Murphy's groundbreaking career is getting the recognition it deserves at the upcoming 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

The Critics Choice Association announced on Monday that Murphy will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

Coming on the heels of his performance in the Rudy Ray Moore biopicDolomite Is My Name -- for which he's earned Best Actor nominations at both the Critics Choice Awards and the upcoming Golden Globes -- the coveted honor will be a celebration of all of Murphy's beloved films and performances.

Murphy -- who broke big as a cast member on Saturday Night Live in the early '80s -- made his big screen debut as one of the two leads in the classic crime dramedy 48 Hours. His first dozen films included the timeless comedy classics Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, and Coming to America.

In the 1990s, Murphy's career transitioned into the realm of family friendlier fare -- such as The Nutty Professor and Doctor Dolittle -- and he also became a beloved voice actor, lending his vocal talents to the Disney film Mulan, where he played the dragon Mushu, and voicing Donkey several times as part of the Shrek franchise.

In total, Murphy's films have over $6 billion at the box office, making him one of the most commercially successful actors in Hollywood. And top it all off with his 2007 Oscar nomination for his performance in Dreamgirls, for which he took home the Golden Globe.

The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards kick off Sunday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Recently, Murphy made his acclaimed return to Saturday Night Live, hosting the final episode of the year. The triumphant appearance marked his first time hosting the show in 35 years, and Murphy knocked it out to the park, bringing back several of his beloved SNL characters and earning the show its highest ratings in seasons.

Check out the video below to hear more about Murphy's return to Studio 8H.

Eddie Murphy on Returning to Movies and 'Saturday Night Live' | Full Interview This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Eddie Murphy Brings Back Some Iconic 'Saturday Night Live' Characters With Updated Twists

'Dolemite Is My Name': Eddie Murphy Is a Karate-Chopping Showman in First Trailer

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Related Gallery