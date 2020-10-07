Janie Liszewski is remembering her late husband. One day after Eddie Van Halen died due to cancer, Liszewski took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late rock icon, whom she married in 2009.

Alongside a photo of their feet in the sand at the beach, Liszewski wrote that her "heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces" by her husband's death.

"I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness," she wrote. "Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be."

"Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I," she continued, referencing their dog. "We love you and miss you so very much."

Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, first announced his father's death on Twitter, writing in part, "I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss."

The younger Van Halen is the son of the rocker and his first wife, Valerie Bertinelli, who were married from 1981 to 2007. Following his death, Bertinelli posted a touching tribute to her ex.

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," she wrote on Twitter. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."

