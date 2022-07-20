Pearl Jam has been forced to cancel its show in Vienna after frontman Eddie Vedder suffered throat damage due to the raging fires wreaking havoc across Europe.

The band's verified Twitter account posted a lengthy message to fans hoping to see the rock band perform in Austria, explaining that "due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Eddie Vedder's throat was left damaged."

The lengthy statement went on to explain that Vedder has "seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered." Pearl Jam called this "brutal news and horrible timing for everyone involved." What's more, Pearl Jam says it tried to find options to still play as "Ed wants to play" but "there's just no throat available at this time."

Those who purchased tickets for the performance slated to go down at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna can expect to be refunded at the point of purchase.

Pearl Jam had recently performed at Lollapalooza Paris on Sunday. The entire northern hemisphere has been under extreme heat caution this week, with record-record temperatures ravaging Europe and beyond. According to Reuters, there were massive forest fires across France, and in Portugal alone there has been more than 1,000 heat-related deaths.

The U.K. on Tuesday saw its highest temperature ever when the barometer hit 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pearl Jam's next concert is scheduled in Prague at O2 Arena on Friday before it heads to Amsterdam next week to wrap up the European leg of its tour. The North American leg is set to kick off in September.

