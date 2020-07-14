She speaks no evil, but she hears and sees everything… especially when she's stuck in a car with Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. Yes, Emmy-winning former Housewife Eileen Davidson returns to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for a little diamond-studded catch-up this week, and ET has your exclusive sneak peek.

Lisa and Erika pick Eileen up on their way to a party at Kyle Richards' house, and their car ride is the perfect time for Lisa and Erika to fill in their newly brunette (it's for a movie role) friend on the drama going down with Denise Richards. While Eileen and Denise never appeared on RHOBH at the same time, they do seem to know each other from Hollywood circles. Eileen even says she knows Denise's husband, Aaron Phypers.

"We were having dinner at Kyle's, and Aaron began to speak condescendingly to the women," Lisa shares, recalling the backyard barbecue that Denise and Aaron bounced from not long after arriving, after the conversation once again turned to whether it was appropriate for the women to have spoken about sexual activities in front of Denise's teenage daughters.

"Well, you know how I feel about husbands interfering with things," Eileen remarks, "'cause it always gets a little bully-y."

"Well, that’s what’s happening," Lisa then teases.

Watch the car ride here:

Eileen, Erika and Lisa's carpool is intercut with Denise and Aaron's ride to the same party. Denise jokes that she's throwing Aaron into "the lion's den" by bringing him to the event. The last time he saw her friends at Sutton Stracke's boutique’s Italian jewelry party, he exchanged words with Erika before he and Denise stormed out and were chased after by Dorit Kemsley. But Aaron promises Denise that he can hold his own "anywhere, anytime."

"I really liked her," Eileen says of Denise, in the other car, to which Erika quickly replies that she and Lisa still like Denise, and even Aaron. They’re just not fans of the couple’s communication style.

"I just don't understand where this is coming from, and I’m not going to be accepting any more guilt, especially when I apologized in the moment, apologized the next day," Erika tells Eileen, with Lisa chiming in that Denise "doesn't understand" that it's not OK how Aaron has talked to the group of women.

"I'm not looking to say hello to Aaron," Erika remarks in a confessional. "Listen, I live with a really smart man, so I'm over being mansplained to, OK? Especially by anyone else's husband."

Back in Denise and Aaron’s SUV, she tells him to be "happy and positive" at the party. She then says she'll stick around the event "all night" and talk to the women if they're "willing to have a two-way conversation and hear me." Judging by what Denise told ET in May, that doesn’t happen.

"I like to just resolve stuff," she said. "We can agree to disagree and move on from it. But I felt it kept going on and on and on and on and on, and enough's enough. And I treat it as real reality. I'm being myself. If you wanna keep going on and on then I'm gonna, you know, I have nothing else to say and leave the table."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and Eileen won't be the only former Housewife popping up this week. Camille Grammer and Brandi Glanville make much-anticipated returns too.

