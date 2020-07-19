Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, Olympic Figure Skater, Dead at 20

Rest in peace, Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya. The figure skater died in Moscow, Russia, the International Skating Union confirmed on Friday. She was 20.

"The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's passing," ISU President Jan Dijkema said in a statement. "She was a talented pair skater and the Figure Skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and teammates and mourn this tragic loss."

Alexandrovskaya was born in Russia and gained her Australian citizenship in 2016. Two years later, she competed for Australia alongside skating partner Harley Windsor at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. Windsor and Alexandrovskaya claimed the ISU Junior Grand Prix Final title in 2017. At the Olympics, they placed 18th. They announced the end of their skating career as a pair in early 2020.

"Due to health concerns, Katia and I are unable to continue [skating together]. I want to take this opportunity to wish Katia all the best in the future and a quick recovery," Windsor wrote at the time.

Windsor mourned Alexandrovskaya's death on Instagram on Saturday.

"Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia. The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for," he shared. "Rest In Peace Katia"

