News

Ekaterina Karaglanova, Russian Instagram Influencer, Found Dead in Suitcase at 24

By Desiree Murphy‍
Ekaterina Karaglanova
Instagram

Ekaterina Karaglanova, a Russian Instagram influencer, was found dead in a suitcase on Friday in her apartment in Moscow. She was 24.

According to BBC News, Karaglanova was discovered after her family reported that she had failed to contact them for several days, in the days leading up to a birthday trip she had planned to the Netherlands on July 30. Growing concerned, the parents of Karaglanova contacted their daughter's landlord to request access to her apartment, where they found a suitcase containing her body in the hallway, according to the outlet.

BBC News reports that stab and cut wounds were found on Karaglanova's neck and chest, and that police were investigating jealousy as a possible motive. According to CNN, Moscow police said Wednesday that they have made an arrest in the gruesome murder. 

"As a result of operational search activities, the police officers at the Moscow Directorate of the MVD of Russia in Moscow established the location and arrested the suspect in the murder of a female social media personality in the apartment of a residential building on Pyryeva Street," Irina Volk, the official spokesperson for Russian Ministry of Interior (MVD), said in a statement. "He has now been brought in for questioning."

Karaglanova's Instagram page, @katti_loves_life, boasts over 95,000 followers and features beautiful pics of the brunette beauty modeling chic clothes, traveling the world and enjoying fancy meals. Many compared her appearance to that of the late Audrey Hepburn.

In her very last Instagram post, which was shared on July 22, Karaglanova, a former Miss Moscow runner-up and recent medical school graduate, spoke of her love of travel.

"Our short but very cheerful trip to Corfu has come to an end," she wrote. "It was very opportune for a few days to escape from the torrential rains and cold to the Ionian Sea."

"Generally, to be honest, I do not like a long rest. I travel often, but in each country I spend no more than 3-5 days," she continued. "The impressions of such short trips remain the brightest 💥. I remember in detail every trip, all beautiful places, funny stories."

View this post on Instagram

Привет, Москва! 👋🏾 Вот и подошла к концу наша короткая, но очень весёлая поездка на Корфу. Было очень кстати на несколько деньков сбежать от проливных дождей и холода к Ионическому морю. Вообще, если честно, не люблю долгий отдых. Путешествую часто, но в каждой стране провожу не более чем 3-5 дней. Самое длительное путешествие за всю жизнь было в Израиль с семьей , когда мне было лет 14. Мы тогда ездили в гости на целый месяц, объехали всю страну. Сейчас же предпочитаю путешествовать очень часто, но коротко, учеба и работа не отпускают. Зато впечатления от таких коротких поездок остаются самые яркие 💥 Детально помню каждый свой трип, все красивые места, смешные истории. В голове ничего не смешалось, как думают многие .😅 С каждой страной связано что-то своё 🌎 Расскажите про свои самые яркие путешествия, как вы обычно любите отдыхать? #traveler#travelife#travelove#luxurytravel#travelgirl#traveltheworld#traveladdicted#traveladdict#travelblog#travelgoals#agentprovocatuer#travelpost#travelgrams#styleblogger#travelwithme#style#styles#outfit#Kati_travels#korfu#korfuisland#travelgirl#teavelgirlsgo

A post shared by Kati K. 💁🏻‍♀️ (@katti_loves_life) on

Since news broke of her tragic death, fans have flooded Karaglanova's Instagram with messages of love and condolences for her family and friends. See more of her beautiful photo memories below:

View this post on Instagram

Какая же сегодня классная погода на улице! Хоть и прохладно, но уже чувствуется весна, впервые в этом году. Лично у меня на неё большие планы, среди которых и ремонт квартиры с нуля, и новые поездки, и ещё одно важное мероприятие под вопросом, о котором заранее не говорю 🤫. Также планирую продолжить осваивать косметологию 💉 и не забрасывать тренировки в зале. Нужно же в конце концов вернуть себе форму ( а для меня это по сложности примерно как ремонт 🤪). Как видите, планов не мало, так что ,весна, не подведи! 💪🏽

A post shared by Kati K. 💁🏻‍♀️ (@katti_loves_life) on

View this post on Instagram

"Роскошь — это не рестораны, не помады, и не шпильки. Настоящая роскошь — это жить так, как тебе удобно. В удобных трусах. В удобных ботинках. С тем цветом помады, который тебе нравится, или без помады вообще. Есть еду, которая нравится, дружить, с кем тепло, быть вместе по любви, а не из чувства долга. Научиться отказываться от ненужного. От того, что себя изжило. Износилось. А еще роскошная жизнь — это не сжирать себя, когда что-то идет не так. Колготки могут порваться. Тесто может не подойти. Друзья могут не захотеть смотреть твой любимый фильм. Любимый человек может уйти. Ты можешь не получить повышения на работе. Может случиться все что угодно. Если у тебя что-то не получается, это никак не влияет на твою ценность. Это значит, что просто сейчас все идет не так, как ты хочешь. Роскошная жизнь — это жить по своим правилам. Идти к своим целям. Не искать оправдания. Не быть удобным. Не оправдываться за свой выбор, свои мечты, свои интересы. Говорить: "Со мной так нельзя". И говорить: "Мне это можно". #travel#travelblog#traveling#travellifestyle#travellife#beautifulgirls#santorini#greece#andronis#andronisluxurysuites#andronisexclusive#fashionstyle#elisabettafranchi#travelaroundtheworld#lovetotravel#Kati_travels

A post shared by Kati K. 💁🏻‍♀️ (@katti_loves_life) on

View this post on Instagram

Барселона - город красивых, добрых людей и потрясающей кухни, город, где сплелись разные культуры, а английская речь слышна на каждом перекрестке. Барселона может похвалиться впечатляющей архитектурой, среди ярких образцов которой творения Гауди - лишь песчинка в море. Здесь живописная природа, вкусная еда, гостеприимные люди, ну и главное - море! Единственное разочарование за время поездки-это знаменитый парк Авентура с неисправными аттракционами, не сложилось у нас с ним 😞 Ну а в целом я могу смело зачислять стильную, яркую и гостеприимную Барселону в свой личный рейтинг любимых европейских городов. ✅ #barcelona#spain#barcelonacity#traveller#travelaroundtheworld#sagradafamilia#rambla#barcelona_world#travellife#travellifestyle#summertime#kati_travels

A post shared by Kati K. 💁🏻‍♀️ (@katti_loves_life) on

View this post on Instagram

На прошлой неделе я наконец-то закончила читать две книги: «Милый друг» Ги де Мопассана и «Лувр.Шедевры». Видимо это Париж на меня так повлиял, потому что до этого я практически не интересовалась зарубежной классикой. Сейчас у меня наступил читательский кризис. Мне необходима какая-нибудь жизнеутверждающая и ну ооочень интересная книга.Так что вся надежда на вас. Не стесняйтесь, советуйте) Готова к любым жанрам и авторам, лишь бы было стоящее произведение! 💣💥 Но предупреждаю, удивить меня сложно) #beauty#vintage#followme#audreyhepburn#model#shooting#instablackandwhite#vintagestyle#audreyhepburnstyle#audreyhepburnlook#photography#oldhollywoodglamour#oldholliwood#oldholliwoodstyle#oldhollywoodglam#одрихепберн

A post shared by Kati K. 💁🏻‍♀️ (@katti_loves_life) on

Related Gallery