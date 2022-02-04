Elisabeth Moss is digging into the past in a mind-bending new series for Apple TV+.

The actress leads Shining Girls, an eight-episode thriller that will launch Friday, April 29 with its first three episodes, the streaming service announced Friday. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Fridays.

Based on the novel by Lauren Beukes, the series follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with the seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to uncover her attacker’s identity. As they realize the cold cases are linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead.

Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell also star in Shining Girls. Moss also serves as an executive producer alongside showrunner Silka Luisa and Leonardo DiCaprio, among others, and directs.

In the chilling first trailer for the series, released Friday as part of the announcement, Moss' Kirby finds herself caught between multiple realities.

"Everything is like always, and then it's not," she says. "Things are not how I left them. They're not how they're supposed to be because after what he did, everything changed."

Watch the trailer for Shining Girls below.

