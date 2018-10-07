Sometimes you have to get away.

Facebook Watch's Sorry for Your Loss wraps up its freshman season on Tuesday, and in the penultimate episode, widower Leigh Shaw (Elizabeth Olsen) impulsively jets off to Palm Springs, California, after she receives a call from a spa resort to confirm a reservation that was made months ago for her and her late husband, Matt, for that evening -- a wedding gift from her father.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Leigh makes the two-hour drive to the desert and pulls into the luxurious hotel with just the clothes on her back and her day bag. She makes the decision to disconnect completely, turning off her cell phone and leaving it in her car -- after letting her mom and sister know of course.

When she checks in at the front desk, she's told that the reservation was booked under the resort's Romance Package, which means two of everything, including room keys. Her face drops a little in that moment. "Just one... is good," Leigh says, the sadness apparent in her eyes, as she also opts out of any help with her luggage since she didn't bring any.

Compounding the uncomfortability of the moment is the fact that her room isn't ready just yet. So what is her Plan B? Watch ET's exclusive clip below to see what happens next.

Creator Kit Steinkellner and showrunner Lizzy Weissopened up about the show's depiction of difficult subject matter, such as death, depression and dealing with loss.

"This is a show that is empathetic to our characters, for all their flaws and shortcomings. They really are trying their best," she told ET. "We hope what we're saying about sensitive issues is just in the way we love and support our characters, we love and support the people in our lives who are struggling with these issues and ultimately, our show advocates for understanding and kindness above all else."

"We don't talk, particularly in American culture, about death. It felt terrifying to most of us because we have not been raised in a culture, where we ask people in our lives, 'What do you want if you go?' These are really, really hard questions," Weiss added. "What is fascinating is there is now a zeitgeist for shows that are touching on grief right now. Maybe there is a movement that's happening to get people to think about grief and loss differently and face it and have conversations most people don't have."

The final two episodes of Sorry for Your Loss premieres Tuesday night on Facebook Watch.

