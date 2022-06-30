Elizabeth Olsen isn't so sure about a return to the Marvel Universe. Olsen discussed her future in the MCU during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, where she said she has "no idea" if she's returning to Marvel.

"I hope so," Olsen said when asked if she was going to do more Marvel movies and TV shows. "They don't tell me anything about my fate."

Olsen said she doesn't even know for sure if she's returning to the Doctor Strange franchise.

"No, I don't know," she insisted. "I should come back. But I really -- I don't know."

While her future at Marvel is still up in the air, Olsen said she wouldn't mind some pressure on Marvel by the fans to make sure her spot in the MCU is secured.

"I want fans to be like so aggressive, you know, and like, terrify them into doing it or something," Olsen quipped. "I mean, that's not a good way to do anything, actually. I really take that back."

"No one needs to use force," she maintained.

Whether fans have their say so or not, Olsen said she would "love" to do more in the Marvel world.

When ET's Will Marfuggi spoke to Olsen last month, she echoed a similar sentiment about her future as Wanda Strange, known now as the Scarlett Witch.

"I need to have a talk with Kevin [Feige] to answer these questions, because I don't really know what's next. I don't even know if he wants me to say, 'I don't know.' Or if he’s happy that that's how I'm doing... Because I’m also bad at lying. So, I’m happy to be like, 'I don't know.' Because I don't know. Or if he wants me to say, 'Nah, you'll be back.' I don't know," Olsen said.

But she's definitely up for it, with the WandaVision actress insisting she's "game for more."

"If the stories need me is how I approach it," she added.

For more on Olsen, check out the video below.

