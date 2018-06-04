Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Share Romantic Photos From Their Trip to Africa

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have had the trip of a lifetime!

The couple traveled to Africa last week as part of de Rossi's 60th birthday gift to DeGeneres, her wife of nine years.

The scenic trip comes after the former Scandal actress announced in February that she'd worked with Dian Fossey, DeGeneres' hero, to build the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. Additionally, the 45-year-old actress set up The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund in her wife's name, which will help to save the elephants.

"Ellen, you will carry on Dian's legacy by giving them a permanent home in Rwanda," de Rossi announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Now, you will join Dian as a protector and champion of these amazing animals, the mountain gorillas. Happy birthday!"

In May, Ashton Kutcher appeared on DeGeneres' show to lend his support as well. He announced a four million dollar donation to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund along with his investment partner, Guy Oseary.

"Whether it’s in New Orleans, whether it’s in Montecito, whether it’s the people that come here, the people out there, you’re always thinking about everyone else and we wanted to show you that people are thinking about you," The Ranch star told DeGeneres.

The couple took to Instagram to share the incredible time they had. "This was a trip I've been waiting my whole life to make," DeGeneres wrote alongside one of many photos from the adventure.

From giraffes joining the couple for breakfast to safari rides and visits with gorillas, see more of the stunning pics below!

Here's what happened when de Rossi told DeGeneres all about her spectacular birthday gift:

