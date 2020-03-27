Nickelodeon's upcoming coronavirus special will have some major star power!

ET can exclusively announce that Ellen DeGeneres, John Cena, David Dobrik, Noah Centineo, Millie Bobby Brown, Matthew Morrison, Tia Mowry and Chloe Kim will be a part of #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall on Monday, March 30, an hour-long special hosted by Kristen Bell, which is aimed at the "kids-eye view" of the public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

The special will feature kids, experts and celebrity guests who will join Bell via video chats and pre-taped segments from across the country to help address questions and concerns, share the changes in their day-to-day lives and connect with one another.

Part of Nickelodeon’s new global, multi-platform initiative, #KidsTogether, which is aimed at promoting healthy activities for families, the town hall will feature a performance from Alicia Keys, information from California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, as well as appearances from previously announced stars like Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Russell and Ciara Wilson, and more.

#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons on Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m. PT/ET and will be available on Nick On Demand, Nickelodeon YouTube, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere. The special will also appear on Nickelodeon’s international networks.

