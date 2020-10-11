Ellen DeGeneres, Matt Bomer and More Celebrate National Coming Out Day
It's National Coming Out Day, and stars around the country are celebrating the occasion. From LGBTQ advocates to celebrity allies, many gleefully commemorated this day of love, pride and acceptance.
On Sunday, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, posted a super cute PDA pic to Twitter to honor the special day, and their romance.
The beaming snapshot showed the cute couple in their kitchen, dressed in matching black tops and denim, as de Rossi hugs DeGeneres around her waist.
Happy #NationalComingOutDay! Here’s to celebrating coming out while we’re all staying in," the daytime talk show host captioned the heartfelt pic.
For Matt Bomer, this National Coming Out Day was doubly special, as it was also the Doom Patrol star's 43rd birthday. He too took to Twitter to celebrate both occasions, and asked for fans who wanted to celebrate his birthday to consider giving to a good cause.
"Today is #NationalComingOutDay AND my birthday! You can help me celebrate by by donating to The @TrevorProject, the world’s largest suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ young people," Bomer wrote, alongside a video in which he touts all the good works The Trevor Project does on a daily basis.
The NFL also honored the occasion with a video posted to Twitter encouraging any player who is ready to come out to do so and to embrace their truth.
"All current players who are thinking of coming out, when you are ready, so are we," is the message shared by a number of different players and coaches in the inspiring video.
"On National Coming Out Day, and every day, we support you," The NFL tweeted, alongside the video. "It takes all of us, and you deserve to be all of you. #ItTakesAllOfUs #BeAllOfYou #NationalComingOutDay."
Here's a look at how many other stars and public figures commemorated the important day:
