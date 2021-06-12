Ellen Pompeo, Eric Dane and Justin Chambers Have Mini 'Grey's Anatomy' Reunion
Eric Dane and Chyler Leigh Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kelly McCreary Hints at More Spinoffs, Says Se…
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Members Talk Season 17 Finale Cliffhanger …
Nikki and Brie Bella Praise John Cena and Tease Return to the WW…
Inside Eric Bana and Genevieve O'Reilly's Reignited Relationship…
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Talk Emotional R…
Tamar Braxton Talks Reconciling With Her ‘The Real’ Co-Hosts and…
‘NCIS: LA’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He’d Love to Make a Ca…
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Cast Reacts to Snooki Making Her…
‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston on Whether Chris Harrison Should R…
90 Day Fiancé: Jorge Nava Talks Weight Loss, His Ex Anfisa and I…
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids React to Iconic ‘KUWTK’ Scenes
Dove Cameron on ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Pilot and Why She’s ‘Excited’ …
Gleb Savchenko Says He Is 'Single and Ready to Mingle' (Exclusiv…
Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Rum…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter's Name Pays Tribute to…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduced Baby Lilibet to Queen …
Watch Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian Sing Along to Travis B…
Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary and Changes Pronouns to They…
‘Friends’ EP and Director Lend Their Support to Matthew Perry Af…
It's a mini Grey's Anatomy reunion!
Ellen Pompeo had a night out with former co-stars Eric Dane and Justin Chambers. The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram Story to share a video of the three of them out at dinner. The clip begins with Pompeo scooting closer to Dane, as Chambers comes up behind them and pretends to be a waiter.
"What would you like for dinner," a bleach-blonde-haired Chambers, 50, jokingly asks. The actor is also seen in the next slide, with Pompeo writing, "It's a hard knock life." She then pans over to Dane, 48.
Pompeo remains a current cast member on the long-running ABC medical drama. Dane, who played Mark "McSteamy" Sloan, died in the season 9 premiere following the fatal plane crash that killed his love, Lexie. He made a surprise cameo during season 17, when a number of former cast members made appearances.
Fans, meanwhile, said goodbye to Chambers' Alex Karev last year. The actor played the character for more than 15 seasons, with Alex revealing he was happily together with Izzie Stevens and that they were happily raising their two 5-year-old children on a farm with horses in Kansas.
Last month, AMB announced that Grey's Anatomy was renewed for season 18! ET learned that Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, Jr. (the OG stars of Grey’s) will all be back for the new season.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Grey's Anatomy' Team Reacts to Justin Chambers' Farewell Episode: 'We Will Miss Him Terribly'
'Grey's Anatomy': Here's How Justin Chambers' Exit Was Addressed
Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane's Social Distancing Photo Will Delight 'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans
Related Gallery