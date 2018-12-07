Ellen Pompeo has always been a champion of diversity, but not everyone has been accepting of her values.

The Grey's Anatomy star gets real about the backlash that she has received when she speaks out about celebrating people of color. In ET's exclusive clips of Monday's all-new episode of Jada Pinkett Smith'sRed Table Talk, Pompeo, 49, explains that she's been attacked on social media for her beliefs on race.

"If I celebrate anything black I inevitably get a million comments, 'Why are you?'" Pompeo says before Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, asks, "Are the comments, can you tell, are they coming from white people or are they coming from black [people]?"

"Oh, they’re coming from white people. Of course they are," the TV star replies. "They are threatened by my love of people of color or black culture."

In another clip, Pompeo stresses the importance of making friends from all backgrounds.

"One thing that I do think that would be productive for everybody to do is just try to make different friends," she urges.

Pompeo has previously spoken out about the lack of diversity in Hollywood. In a roundtable discussion for Porter magazine last month, the Emmy winner called out the publication’s lack of diversity in the middle of the taping.

Toward the end of the session, she pointed out how she didn’t see enough color.

“This day has been incredible, and there’s a ton of women in the room,” Pompeo said. “But I don’t see enough color. And I didn’t see enough color when I walked in the room today.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ellen Pompeo Calls Out Magazine for Lack of Diversity

Ellen Pompeo Gets Emotional Reflecting on Impact of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo Says the Fans Will Determine When 'Grey's Anatomy' Will End (Exclusive)

Related Gallery