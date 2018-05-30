Ellen Pompeo Shares Rare Family Photos From Italian Vacation

Ellen Pomeo isn't letting her purse robbery in Italy dampen her incredible family vacation.

On Wednesday, the Grey's Anatomy actress shared adorable pictures of her children on Instagram, marking the end of their fabulous Italian getaway. One of the sweet photos was of her 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, enjoying her gelato.

"What people don't know is I took my bodyguard to Florence with me.... she's fierce and yes a legend and yes takes her gelato very seriously," Pompeo joked.

She later shared a priceless photo of her 1-year-old son, Eli, slurping up his pasta.

"Ciao Firenze.... we came we saw we conquered!" she captioned the shot.

Last Friday, Pompeo shared that she had her purse snatched by a thief while on vacation.

“My purse was stolen from right under my nose!!” she Instagrammed, after thanking local police for their help in Italian. “I blame the rose!! But Grazia to whoever stole it for dropping it on the street exactly intact.”

“I was tracking my phone and chasing you down... had I caught you... it would not have ended well for you...” the 48-year-old actress continued. “I am nice but let’s not forget my heritage... NAPOLITANO.”

Previously, she had shared a photo of Sienna and her eldest child, 8-year-old Stella, enjoying an amazing sunset.

