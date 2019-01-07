Ellen’s Game of Games returns and raises the stakes for competitors!



Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss assured us that season two will help you tap into your ‘inner child’ and ‘wake it up.’ While his role as Ellen DeGeneres’ high-energy announcer won’t change on the competition show, NBC has revamped the hit series with new and improved games.

“They figured out the places they can really expand on and make the games bigger,” Boss told ET. “Now we’re seeing people race to the top of a mountain, people try to get out of a chair and are dizzy, others running trying to grab a ball. It’s the thing that I think all of us love to do and its play games.”

ET was exclusively on set to experience one of this season’s most slippery challenges, Mount St. Ellen, where three mountaineers scale a 50-ft tall peak, full of booby traps and covered in oil. The So You Think You Can Dance star teased nonstop ‘laughs’ and 'pleasant surprises' after filming one of the episodes. “We were just watching Mount St. Ellen and I feel like you can see a clear winner from the beginning but then you have that dark horse that just comes through. Like, we love that and everybody goes crazy.”

Viewers will soon go wild for the brand new Game of Games challenges. Boss revealed one exciting game this season is called ‘Aw Snap,’ where “two people are tethered together in vests and you have to run to the other end with an apple,” the 36-year-old DJ said. “[You can] only use your teeth and get five apples into a basket.”

When asked about what surprised Boss most about Ellen, he revealed it’s her humor. “Her funny is based in, like, honesty. Ellen is, like, an honest person,” Boss said. “How many times has she said a joke and you were like, ‘Yo, I was just thinking that?' Like, 'Oh I have that experience too.’ That bleeds through to everything, even the gameplay.”

Boss also opened up about why the longtime talk show host is his ‘self-appointed’ mentor.

“Everything she does whether it’s the furniture show, a new sitcom, a game show, she loves all of those things. So, for me, it is kind of like that much older sibling that you really look up to and revere but they never really know it.”

Last year, Ellen got candid about having mixed feelings about ending her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where Boss serves as her lead DJ. Shortly after, the 60-year-old TV personality returned to stand-up after a 15-year hiatus with her Netflix special, Relatable.

Ellen’s Game of Games two-hour season premiere airs on Jan. 8 at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

