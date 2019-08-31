Ellie Goulding is a married woman!

The "Love Me Like You Do" singer and longtime boyfriend, Caspar Jopling, tied the knot at York Minister Cathedral in Yorkshire, England, on Saturday, ET confirms. The pair looked happy as could be as they had their first kiss as husband and wife in front of their friends and family.

The 32-year-old bride wore a bespoke Chloé wedding dress designed by Natacha Ramsay-Lévi. The stunning creation featured long sleeves, a high neck with ruffles and small beading all over. Her blonde locks were in an elegant updo, which showed off her drop pearl and diamond earrings. The groom looked equally as regal in a custom morning suit by Huntsman.

The newlyweds were accompanied by a slew of famous faces on their special day. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry -- dressed in rainbow-colored dress and soft blue coat -- were spotted entering the cathedral.

Sienna Miller, in a delightful Alessandra Rich dress, was in attendance with her boyfriend, Lucas Zwirner.

There were also members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Goulding and Jopling announced their engagement in August of last year. The couple happily shared the news in the marriage section of the U.K.'s The Times newspaper.

"The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands," the announcement read.

