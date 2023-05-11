Elliot Page is celebrating body positivity! The 36-year-old actor, who is transgender, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a shirtless selfie and advocate for "trans joy."

"Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T," Page wrote. "It feels so f'ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body."

"I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me," he added, "and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy."

Page came out as transgender in December 2020, and has since been open about his experience transitioning in the public eye.

In April 2021, he spoke with Oprah Winfrey about his decision to undergo top surgery, which he called "life-saving." In June 2022, during an appearance on Late Night, he told host Seth Meyers about also transitioning his Umbrella Academy character's gender for the show's third season.

Page announced his memoir, Pageboy, in December 2022.

"At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story," he wrote in part at the time. "... Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly 'debated' in the media. The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."

Pageboy will hit shelves June 6.

