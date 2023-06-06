Elliot Page is revealing another bombshell in his new memoir, Pageboy. In the book, the 36-year-old actor claims he and his Juno co-star, Olivia Thirlby, "started having sex all the time" after an intense makeout session while filming the 2007 coming-of-age dramedy.

According to The Daily Beast, Pages writes he was "taken aback the moment I saw" Thirlby. He says they "stood in her hotel room" with Billie Holliday playing in the background. He says Thirlby, 36, was "about to start making lunch, when she looked directly at me and said point-blank, 'I'm really attracted to you.'"

Page says he told her he was "really attracted" to her too.

"At that we started sucking face," Page continues writing. "It was on... we started having sex all the time: her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant."

He adds, "Ironically, playing a pregnant teenager was one of the first times I felt a modicum of autonomy on set. I was wearing a fake belly but not being hyperfeminized. For me, Juno was emblematic of what could be possible, a space beyond the binary."

Page, who publicly came out as gay in 2014 and then as transgender in 2020, described the intensity of the moment after he said Thirlby grabbed him as he stood in the empty living room in front of the couch.

ET has reached out to Thirlby's rep for comment. Thirlby came out as bisexual in 2011, and tied the knot to Jacques Pienaar in 2014.

Last week, in an excerpt obtained by People, Page revealed he once dated Kate Mara.

"The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara," Page writes. "She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella."

Page said the romance started in 2014, shortly after Page publicly came out as gay. According to the actor, Mara's then-boyfriend, Minghella, was supportive of Mara exploring her feelings for Page.

"I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can," Page says Mara told him. "This was right after I'd come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak."

Pageboy is now in bookstores.

