Elliot Page is set to create "compelling and authentic stories" thanks to his new deal.

The 34-year-old actor signed a first-look deal to develop scripted and unscripted projects with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The deal includes projects across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Currently starring on The Umbrella Academy, Page expressed his excitement for the deal in a statement.

"I’ve always had great experiences working with UCP,” Page said in a statement. “Beatrice [Springborn, President, UCP] and the rest of the leadership team support my desire to tell compelling and authentic stories from historically marginalized perspectives – stories that are desperately needed at this moment in time. I’m honored to continue my relationship with UCP in this capacity and I can’t wait to get to work."

“Elliot Page is a changemaker in film and television, and we love collaborating with him on The Umbrella Academy,” Springborn said. “He, and all of us at UCP, champion the many and varied transgender and other underrepresented voices and stories in media. We are thrilled this partnership will amplify Elliot’s work through exciting projects that cross genres and reflect distinct and diverse experiences."

Page -- who came out as transgender in December -- has been an advocate for LGBTQ representation. In April, Page sat down for a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, and reflected on the emotional challenges of coming out as transgender.

"It’s this interesting dichotomy in a way where on some level it feels just like the most miraculous, amazing thing, and it also is just sort of the experience of, oh, there I am! Like, oh, there I am!" he explained. "And a part of me was like, oh my god, why was that so hard? Why?"

Page credited "society" with making his transition and coming out so challenging, sharing, "You and I talked about this on the Zoom, just sort of this newfound energy because it is such a freeing, freeing experience."

