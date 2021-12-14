Elon Musk Brings Son X AE A-Xii to Person of the Year Event
Elon Musk may have been the guest of honor at Time's Person of the Year event but make no mistake about it, the spotlight belonged to his 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii.
The SpaceX and Tesla chief got upstaged Monday when he decided to bring up onstage his and Grimes' son for the event held in his honor. The baby boy wore a pair of jeans and a cute sweater of tractor and road drawings. But there were even more adorable moments.
At one point, little X covered his ears, perhaps after growing tired of all the applause and adulation for his genius father. Musk got a kick out of it because he belted out a good laugh.
The 19-month-old also covered Musk's microphone. Clearly, X Æ A-Xii felt it was time to move on. Musk and Grimes welcomed X Æ A-Xii in 2020. Musk made headlines this year after he went public with his and Grimes' "semi-separated" status. They were first linked in 2018. The semi-separation, according to Musk, stems from her need to be mostly in L.A. or touring while he's busy in mostly remote locations.
Musk was given the magazine's top honor for his technological innovations and public persona. To say he has some lofty goals is an understatement. He has set his sights on Mars, with hopes that SpaceX can land on the red planet "within five years."
The 50-year-old billionaire said "the next really big thing is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars and bring the animals and creatures of Earth there." He added it was akin to a "futuristic Noah's ark." But, he insisted, "We'll bring more than two, though."
When it comes to Tesla, Musk says he hopes the company's ambitious endeavor to go all-electric serves as an inspiration to other carmakers.
"If somebody makes better cars than we do, and they then sell more cars than we do, I think that’s totally fine," he says. "Our intent with Tesla was always that we would serve as an example to the car industry and hope that they also make electric cars, so that we can accelerate the transition to sustainable technology."
