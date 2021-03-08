Elon Musk is sharing a rare picture of his family. The Tesla CEO took to Twitter Monday to share a photo of his girlfriend, Grimes, and their son, X Æ A-XII, while on a trip to Texas. Mom and dad kept it casual, sporting sunglasses while their curious baby boy reached for a big bouquet of flowers in front of him. Grimes had what appears to be one of the flowers from the bouquet fastened into her hair.

"Starbase, Texas," Musk captioned the family photo.

Starbase is a town Musk is hoping to create at a SpaceX facility along Texas' Gulf Coast.

"Creating the city of Starbase, Texas," Musk tweeted earlier this month. "From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars."

The last time Musk shared a photo of the 10-month-old was in February. In the candid photo, Musk is on the phone while his little boy sits on his lap with his tongue out, pulling on his father's shirt.

"The Second Last Kingdom," Musk captioned the candid shot.

In an October interview with the New York Times, Grimes shared that their then-5-month-old son was already a big fan of "radical art."

"I’ve watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," she shared. "He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level."

At the time, she also said that she was trying to move her son away from traditional baby entertainment, even partnering with the app Endel to create an "A.I. Lullaby" for him, in an effort to produce "a better baby sleeping situation."

