Elton John has postponed his Indianapolis, Indiana, concert.

The music legend took to Twitter on Saturday to share that he was feeling "extremely unwell" and would not be able to perform at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse that night.

"To my dear fans in Indianapolis," John began. "It is with the heaviest heart that I'm forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at @TheFieldhouse tonight. I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best #EltonFarewellTour show possible and unfortunately that's simply not possible."

He continued by adding: "The date will be rearranged for March 2020, and I promise I will deliver the show you deserve. Thank you so much for your support and understanding. Elton x."

I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best #EltonFarewellTour show possible and unfortunately that's simply not possible. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 26, 2019

The date will be rearranged for March 2020, and I promise I will deliver the show you deserve. Thank you so much for your support and understanding.



Elton x — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 26, 2019

The "Tiny Dancer" crooner kicked off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour on Sept. 8 2018. The world tour will continue until Dec. 2020. His next stop is scheduled for Oct. 28 in Nashville, Tennessee. No word on if that show will be postponed as well.

Earlier this month, ET was with John as he and Rocketman star Taron Egerton reunited onstage for a special performance with the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. As the credits rolled after a screening of the film, the duo performed "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" and concluded the evening with John on piano and Egerton singing "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me."

"We thought it would be great and we want to keep the film in people's consciousness, because it came out early and it's awards season," John told ET at the event. "We thought it would be a great, fun way for people to reconnect with the film and the music because the music is a big part of the film."

John also spoke to ET about his friendship with the late Princess Diana, as well as the hardships the late Michael Jackson endured throughout his life.

Watch the video below to hear what he shared.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Elton John Talks Performing With Taron Egerton, Says the 'Rocketman' Star Is Now 'Family' (Exclusive)

Elton John Bashes Disney’s Remake of 'The Lion King': It's a 'Huge Disappointment'

Elton John Praises Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Suing UK Tabloids

Related Gallery