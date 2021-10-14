Emani 22, R&B Singer, Dead at 22

Emani 22 has died at age 22. The R&B singer's death was confirmed to People by record producer J Maine. ET has reached out to J Maine for comment.

"Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in," J Maine told the outlet of the singer, who was best known for the songs "Feelings" and "Inside."

"I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was 'The Color Red,'" he continued. "The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other."

J Maine added that "it hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."

"I considered her to be like a little sister to me," he concluded. "She will be missed and never forgotten, and I'll always think about the great times we had hanging out."

Emani 22's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Following news of the singer's death, Bhad Bhabie paid tribute to her on Instagram.

"I don’t even know what to say…This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost everyday with you," she wrote. "You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair, nails, style, etc) my big sister. I’m gonna miss you so much."

