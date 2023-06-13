The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a special appreciation for dipping its toe in the Game of Thrones casting pool. Now, with her role in Secret Invasion, Emilia Clarke is the latest GoT star to make her way into the ever-expanding superhero landscape.

Clarke spoke with ET's Ash Crossan at the red carpet premiere of the new Marvel series for Disney+, held at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday, and she could help but gaze in awe at the spectacle of the event.

"It's crazy. It's big. I mean, it's huge. This is huge. This, for a TV show, this is ridiculous," Clarke said of the premiere, and the fan reaction for it. "I'm here for it! I'm definitely here for it."

Clarke famously starred as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's fantasy drama series, and now that she is a part of the MCU, she's following the in the footsteps of some of her former co-stars -- including, Natalie Dormer, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Richard E. Grant, and Hannah John-Kamen, to name just a few.

When asked how she feels about being among over a dozen Game of Thrones alum to make the switch to the MCU, Clarke was surprised.

"Oh my God. I did not know that," Clark shared. "That seems like a lot! That's a lot of people."

"I'm trying to think of who the hell is in them now," she added with a laugh.

In Secret Invasion, Clarke plays G'iah -- a member of the shapeshifting alien race known as the Skrull. The role required Clarke to often have a ton of prosthetic makeup when not in her human form -- and for Clarke being in human form was the much more enjoyable experience.

"It's a lot," Clarke said of the makeup and costuming she had to wear in her Skrull form. "I get a little claustrophobic."

"I have to take my contact lens out and put those [colored lenses] in and then you can't hear anything because it's all over here," she said, pointing to her ears. "And then you kind of can't breathe. Yeah."

"It's intense, it's really intense, so I prefer human makeup because, for this show, there wasn't a lot of it."

Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+.

