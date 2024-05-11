Emily Goldberg, Ex-Girlfriend of Late DJ AVicii, Dead at 34

Emily Goldberg, the ex-girlfriend of the late DJ Avicii, has died. She was 34.

According to her online obituary, Goldberg died on April 3 in her hometown of La Jolla, California. The cause of death is listed as pulmonary embolism. Goldberg is remembered as a "vivacious and unique person who experienced many adventures in her all too brief life."

The obit added she "had a passion for art and photography and played the cello in several orchestras, chamber groups and the San Diego Youth Symphony." She graduated from George Washington University in 2012 before traveling the world soaking up EDM concerts. She eventually went on to work at the Wynn Encore in Las Vegas, where she worked in event planning and social media marketing.

Avicii, who tragically died in 2018, had a residency at the Wynn. It's unclear how or when Avicii and Goldberg -- who battled cancer last year -- started dating, but following his death she reacted with a tribute, via Us Weekly.

"'Come on babe, don't give up on us. Choose me, and I'll show you love.' Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me," Goldberg wrote in the caption to her carousel post. "I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can't look at Bear without knowing I'll never see his face again. I'm still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it's all over, because I don't want it to be real 💔."

Avicii -- real name Tim Bergling -- was known for his 2013 mega-hit "Wake Me Up," which shot to the top of the charts in 22 countries. Prior to his death, Avicii participated in a documentary where he opened up about his anxiety, depression and addiction.

"Everyone knows that I've been anxious and everything, and that I've been trying," he said in the doc.

Following the Swedish DJ's death, his father, Klas Bergling, spoke to CBS This Morning to reflect on his son's legacy.

"I think it's brave of him to open up that way," said Klas shared.

In June, Avicii's parents released the third Avicii album, Tim, with music he was working on just before his death. The proceeds are going to the Tim Bergling Foundation.

Goldberg is survived by her parents, Julie and Sam, and her brother, Aaron.

