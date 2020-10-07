Fashion

'Emily in Paris' Fashion Outfits You Can Buy Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
emily in paris 1280
Netflix

Lily Collins is a sartorial dream in her new rom-com Netflix series, Emily in Paris. The actress stars as Emily Cooper, a marketing assistant who lands a dream job in the City of Light, embarking on an adventure filled with romance, drama and, of course, amazing fashion.

Dressed by legendary stylist Patricia Field (she's responsible for the wardrobe in Sex and the City), Emily's looks are bold, fun and ultra-trendy, and each outfit has us wanting to channel her American in Paris style. 

Lucky for us, many of the key pieces Emily wears are still available to shop -- and the best part? They're all on sale! 

Relive some of the best fashion moments from Emily in Paris and get your hands on the exact items worn onscreen. 

One of our favorite outfits on the show is the Veronica Beard matching set of check print jacket and shorts, topped off with a red beret

Emily in Paris
Netflix

GET THE LOOK: 

Miller Dickey Checker Jacket & Carito Gingham Rolled-Cuff Shorts
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard checked jacket and short
Bergdorf Goodman
Miller Dickey Checker Jacket & Carito Gingham Rolled-Cuff Shorts
Veronica Beard
REGULARLY $595 (JACKET)
REGULARLY $350 (SHORTS)

Emily has a knack for combining pieces in an unexpected way such as a bright pink Kangol bucket hat teamed with a polished Sandro cardigan and skirt outfit.

Emily in Paris
Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Sandro Crop Cardigan
Sandro Crop Cardigan
Nordstrom
Sandro Crop Cardigan
REGULARLY $280

Mini Skirt
Sandro
Sandro Pearl Mini Skirt
Yoox
Mini Skirt
Sandro
REGULARLY $280

Tropic Bin
Kangol
Kangol Tropic Bin
Kangol
Tropic Bin
Kangol
REGULARLY $55

Although the exact yellow silk top and skirt by Ganni are sold out, we found a blue version of the skirt and a mini dress in the same print. 

Emily in Paris
Netflix

GET THE LOOK: 

Asymmetric Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Skirt
Ganni
Ganni Asymmetric Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Skirt
The Outnet
Asymmetric Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Skirt
Ganni
REGULARLY $360

Paneled Printed Crepe de Chine Mini Dress
Ganni
Ganni Paneled Printed Crepe de Chine Mini Dress
The Outnet
Paneled Printed Crepe de Chine Mini Dress
Ganni

REGULARLY $565

Just like our ET Style readers, Emily adores a Kate Spade bag. One of the styles from the beloved brand she totes around in the series -- a unique bucket bag with interlocking spades -- is on sale! 

GET THE LOOK:

Dorie Medium Bucket Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Dorie Medium Bucket Bag
Kate Spade New York
Dorie Medium Bucket Bag
Kate Spade New York
REGULARLY $358

Emily clearly has an extensive collection of very cute bags. We're also obsessed with the Marc Jacobs jelly cross-body design. 

Emily in Paris
Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

The Jelly Snapshot
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs The Jelly Snapshot
Marc Jacobs
The Jelly Snapshot
Marc Jacobs
REGULARLY $395

RELATED CONTENT: 

'Emily in Paris' Creator Dishes on That Messy Cliffhanger and Season 2

Your Guide to the Hot Men of 'Emily in Paris'

'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins Dishes on Netflix's Chic New Series

‘Emily in Paris’ Looks Like the Perfect Getaway for ‘SATC' Fans

 