'Emily in Paris' Fashion Outfits You Can Buy Right Now

Lily Collins is a sartorial dream in her new rom-com Netflix series, Emily in Paris. The actress stars as Emily Cooper, a marketing assistant who lands a dream job in the City of Light, embarking on an adventure filled with romance, drama and, of course, amazing fashion.

Dressed by legendary stylist Patricia Field (she's responsible for the wardrobe in Sex and the City), Emily's looks are bold, fun and ultra-trendy, and each outfit has us wanting to channel her American in Paris style.

Lucky for us, many of the key pieces Emily wears are still available to shop -- and the best part? They're all on sale!

Relive some of the best fashion moments from Emily in Paris and get your hands on the exact items worn onscreen.

One of our favorite outfits on the show is the Veronica Beard matching set of check print jacket and shorts, topped off with a red beret.

Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Emily has a knack for combining pieces in an unexpected way such as a bright pink Kangol bucket hat teamed with a polished Sandro cardigan and skirt outfit.

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Mini Skirt Sandro Yoox Mini Skirt Sandro REGULARLY $280 $168 at Yoox

Tropic Bin Kangol Kangol Tropic Bin Kangol REGULARLY $55 $41.25 at Kangol

Although the exact yellow silk top and skirt by Ganni are sold out, we found a blue version of the skirt and a mini dress in the same print.

Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Just like our ET Style readers, Emily adores a Kate Spade bag. One of the styles from the beloved brand she totes around in the series -- a unique bucket bag with interlocking spades -- is on sale!

GET THE LOOK:

Dorie Medium Bucket Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Dorie Medium Bucket Bag Kate Spade New York REGULARLY $358 $175.70 at Kate Spade (w/ code THANKYOU)

Emily clearly has an extensive collection of very cute bags. We're also obsessed with the Marc Jacobs jelly cross-body design.

Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

The Jelly Snapshot Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs The Jelly Snapshot Marc Jacobs REGULARLY $395 $297 at Marc Jacobs

