Emily in Paris is taking us back to France, and fans won't have to wait too much longer. On Thursday, Netflix announced that season two of the Emmy-nominated series will be hitting the streamer later this year, with 10 half-hour episodes.

Along with that exciting news came first-look photos from the rom-com's second season. And if these photos are any indication of what's to come, the casts' outfits are even more enviable than in season one... if that's possible.

Netflix

Netflix

"Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her," Netflix teased of what to expect in season two.

Producer and star Lily Collins is reprising her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie along with recurring guest star, Kate Walsh. Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris and Arnaud Binard will all be joining the cast for Emily in Paris' next season.

For more on what's to come in season two of Netflix's most-viewed comedy series of 2020, watch the video below.

